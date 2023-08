Asamoah was forced to miss Thursday's 24-13 loss to the Seahawks with a minor injury, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

After he was initially expected to play, Asamoah missed the loss due to an undisclosed injury and more information on his status will likely be provided ahead of the Vikings' matchup with the Titans on Aug. 19. Once healthy, the 23-year-old is expected to start for Minnesota at interior linebacker in 2023.