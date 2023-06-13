Asamoah (concussion) worked with the second-team defense during Vikings OTAs, Will Ragatz of Sports Illustrated reports.

Asamoah left with a concussion during Minnesota's 2023 wild-card loss to the Giants, but he has since had the offseason to move past the issue. The 2022 third-round pick played in 16 games during his rookie campaign, tallying 17 tackles and one forced fumble. The second-year linebacker may be competing with Troy Reeder for a starting linebacker role alongside Jordan Hicks with the Vikings defense moving to a base 3-4 in 2023.