Cole was placed on the Vikings' Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
Cole was one of four players placed on the list by the team. His placement there doesn't necessarily indicate that he has COVID-19, with the Vikings' announcement noting that the list "was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons." The team selected Cole, a safety out of Mississippi State, with the No. 249 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.