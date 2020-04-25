Vikings' Brian Cole: Snagged by Minnesota in seventh

The Vikings selected Cole in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 249th overall.

Cole played a hybrid linebacker/nickle role as a three-year starter at Mississippi state, and he'll now bring that versatility to a Vikings' secondary in need of situational pieces. He boasts the size (6-foot-2, 213 pounds) and athleticism necessary to eventually contribute, but developing his abilities to diagnose a defense will be a must before Cole can reliably handle reps. He'll work to stick around in Minnesota as a developmental project.