O'Neill (Achilles) played with the first-team offense during a walkthrough, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

The right tackle tore his achilles late in the 2022 campaign but managed to stay off the active/PUP list to begin training camp. O'Neill made the Pro Bowl in 2021 and has started 75 of 79 games in five seasons. The 6-foot-7, 310-pound lineman should be able to hold down his spot if he's available by Week 1.