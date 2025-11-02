Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Cleared to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Neill (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Despite being listed as questionable, O'Neill was expected to suit up after logging a full practice Friday. However, his effectiveness may be in question. He's been dealing with a knee issue since late September, missing two contests, including last Thursday's blowout loss to the Chargers.
