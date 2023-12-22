O'Neil (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions.
The veteran offensive lineman could be trending in the right direction to play Sunday, as he's gone from opening Minnesota's week of practice with back-to-back DNPs to logging a limited session Friday. If O'Neil is unable to suit up in Week 16, David Quessenberry would likely get the nod at right tackle.
