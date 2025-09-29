O'Neill (knee) suffered a sprained MCL in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Steelers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

O'Neill sustained a knee injury in the first quarter, ultimately failing to return to action in Week 4. After an MRI, it was determined to be a sprained MCL, and the offensive lineman could be set to miss some time moving forward. If O'Neill is sidelined for any game action, Justin Skule would be the top candidate to start in his place at right tackle.