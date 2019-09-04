O'Neill (arm) said he's ready to play in Sunday's game versus the Falcons, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

O'Neill suffered this arm injury in early August, and it kept him from working at full speed for most of training camp and the preseason. He's expected to start at right tackle again this year.

