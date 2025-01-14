O'Neill is being evaluated for a concussion and has been deemed questionable to return to Monday's wild-card matchup against the Rams, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
O'Neill departed in the fourth quarter, so there's not much time for him to return to the contest. David Quessenberry has entered at right tackle in O'Neill's stead.
