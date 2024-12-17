Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday that O'Neill (knee) is "sore" after Monday's 30-12 win over the Bears, but that he's trending in the right direction to play Sunday at Seattle, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

O'Connell said O'Neill "should be able to work through the week" en route to Sunday's road matchup against the Seahawks. The starting right tackle was forced out of the first half of Monday's divisional win, but he managed to return after Minnesota's first series of the second half with a brace on his knee, Dave Mitzutani of the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reports.