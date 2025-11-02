O'Neill, who is questionable to play against the Lions on Sunday due to a knee injury, is likely to suit up, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

O'Neill has been dealing with a knee issue since late September. He's sat out two contests due to the issue, including last Thursday's game against the Chargers, but it appears he'll be back to play against Detroit on Sunday. O'Neill should take on his usual starting role at right tackle.