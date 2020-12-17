site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: vikings-brian-oneill-fine-moving-forward | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Fine moving forward
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 16, 2020
at
9:08 pm ET 1 min read
O'Neill (eye) was absent from Wednesday's injury report.
O'Neill exited this past Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers with an eye injury, but he'll return to action this week against the Bears. The 2018 second-round pick is slated to resume his typical duties at right tackle.
More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
07/01/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
01/12/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/04/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/21/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/07/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read