Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Good to go against Green Bay
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Neill (heel) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Packers.
O'Neill has been cleared to return from a one-game absence due to a heel injury. He should reclaim his starting spot at right tackle while Blake Brandel reverts to a reserve role.
