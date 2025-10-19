default-cbs-image
O'Neill (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

O'Neill missed one game due to an MCL sprain that he sustained in Week 4 against the Steelers. He has been cleared to return and start at right tackle in Week 7, and the veteran offensive lineman is expected to play with a brace on his knee, per Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

