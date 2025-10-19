Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Good to go against Philadelphia
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Neill (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
O'Neill missed one game due to an MCL sprain that he sustained in Week 4 against the Steelers. He has been cleared to return and start at right tackle in Week 7, and the veteran offensive lineman is expected to play with a brace on his knee, per Alec Lewis of The Athletic.
More News
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Could return in Week 7•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Week-to-week with MCL sprain•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Dealing with MCL injury•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Undergoing MRI on knee•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Won't return vs. Pittsburgh•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Leaves with knee injury•