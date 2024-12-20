O'Neill (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Seahawks and is expected to play.
O'Neill was banged up in last Monday night's win over the Bears but is good to go for Week 16 versus Seattle.
More News
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Expected to be available Week 16•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Practicing during OTAs•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Recovering from foot fracture•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Out for Week 18•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Deemed full participant Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Not ready for return•