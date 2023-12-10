O'Neill has exited Sunday's game against the Raiders with an ankle injury, Lindsey Young of the Vikings' official site reports.
O'Neill needed the help of trainers to make his way off the field and walked gingerly while doing so. He ultimately went to the medical tent to be checked on and is now considered questionable to return. David Quessenberry will likely take over at right tackle while O'Neill is out of the game.
More News
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Won't return against Las Vegas•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Returns to team drills•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Able to practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Won't go on PUP for camp•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Will be ready for camp•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Sustains partially torn Achilles•