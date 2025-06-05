Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Healthy at OTAs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Neill (concussion) has been participating at Vikings' OTAs this week.
O'Neill left the Vikings' wild-card loss to the Rams with a concussion back in January. He's healthy and ready for a normal offseason.
