Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Iffy for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Neill (knee) is listed as questionable questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions.
O'Neill was out for Minnesota's Week 8 loss to the Chargers and has been dealing with a knee sprain since Week 4. He turned in a pair of limited practices to begin the current week and a full session Friday, leading coach Kevin O'Connell to express optimism that O'Neill will return in Week 9 for a pivotal divisional matchup, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.
