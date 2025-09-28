Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Leaves with knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Neill is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers in Dublin due to a knee injury.
O'Neill sustained the injury midway through the first quarter on the Vikings' successful 41-yard field-goal attempt on their opening drive. Justin Skule stepped in at right tackle in place of O'Neill on the Vikings' subsequent possession.
