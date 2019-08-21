Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Limited at practice
O'neill (arm) returned to Tuesday's practice in limited fashion, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
O'Neill has been managing an arm issue for about two weeks. The 23-year-old suited up for 15 games as a rookie in Minnesota last year, including 11 starts. Assuming full health come Week 1, he once again projects to start at right tackle. His return to practice, albeit limited, is a positive step for the Pittsburgh product.
