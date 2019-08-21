O'neill (arm) returned to Tuesday's practice in limited fashion, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

O'Neill has been managing an arm issue for about two weeks. The 23-year-old suited up for 15 games as a rookie in Minnesota last year, including 11 starts. Assuming full health come Week 1, he once again projects to start at right tackle. His return to practice, albeit limited, is a positive step for the Pittsburgh product.

