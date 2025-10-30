Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Limited to begin prep for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Neill (knee) logged a limited practice session Wednesday.
O'Neill missed Thursday's loss to the Chargers due to a knee injury. It's unclear whether he'll be able to return for a pivotal Week 9 matchup against Detroit, but his return to practice in any capacity is a positive step.
More News
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Won't play against Chargers•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Good to go against Philadelphia•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Could return in Week 7•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Week-to-week with MCL sprain•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Dealing with MCL injury•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Undergoing MRI on knee•