Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Managing arm issue
O'Neill sat out Wednesday's practice due to a right arm injury, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
O'Neill reportedly suffered the injury during practice Monday, and a timetable for his return remains undisclosed. The 2018 second-round pick appears on track for a starting job along Minnesota's offensive line when healthy, so the team is likely to take a cautious approach to his recovery.
