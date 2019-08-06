O'Neill was unable to participate in Tuesday's practice after suffering an apparent hand injury Monday, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

While blocking toward the end of Monday's practice, O'Neill appeared to get his hand caught, forcing him to watch the rest of practice from the sideline. The Pittsburgh product is expected to be a part of a revamped offensive line in Minnesota for 2019, so expect the team to be cautious with him. It's not likely a serious issue for the time being, but he'll certainly be monitored on a daily basis.