O'Neill (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions, Matthew Coller of Purple Insider reports.
O'Neill practiced fully Wednesday, but the veteran right tackle will miss his third game in the last four weeks. O'Neill returned last week but lasted just two offensive snaps before getting hurt again. David Quessenberry will likely make another start.
