O'Neill disclosed Jan. 8 at the end of the regular season that he had been playing through a small fracture in his left foot before sitting out three of the Vikings' final four games, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell had previously said that O'Neill was managing a left ankle sprain when the left tackle initially sustained the injury in a Dec. 10 win over the Raiders. Though O'Neill had previously dealt with a partially torn Achilles' tendon during the 2022 season, he noted that the foot fracture is a far more painful injury. He'll continue to recover from the injury over the next few months, but he should enter training camp with no restrictions, if he's not cleared for OTAs before then.