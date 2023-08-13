O'Neill (Achilles) participated in team drills Sunday for the first time during training camp, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The right tackle tore his Achilles late in the 2022 campaign but managed to stay off the active/PUP list to begin training camp. O'Neill made the Pro Bowl in 2021 and has started 75 of 79 games in five seasons. He was able to work on his own at the start of training camp and has progressed to full practice. It looks like he'll be ready for the regular season but the Vikings are likely going to keep him out of any preseason games.