Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Selected by Minnesota
The Vikings selected O'Neill in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 62nd overall.
UCLA tackle Kolton Miller went 15th overall due to his elite athleticism, so in that sense this looks like a fine value for Minnesota more than a round later given that O'Neill (6-foot-7, 297 pounds) dominated the combine with a 4.82-second 40 and 7.14-second three-cone drill. The Pittsburgh product probably needs to bulk up, but in the meantime he should provide a high-upside swing tackle to groom for an eventual starting left tackle role.
