Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Sidelined by heel issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Neill (heel) did not practice Wednesday.
O'Neill suffered what was termed an ankle injury in Sunday night's game against Dallas. However, he was sidelined by a heel issue Wednesday, with a presumably related issue. O'Neill has two additional days to improve his outlook for Sunday's game against the Giants.
