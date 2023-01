O'Neill suffered a partially torn Achilles against the Packers last Sunday, and he won't return again this season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After being placed on injured reserve Tuesday with what was originally determined to be a calf issue, O'Neill's injury has since been identified as a season-ending partially torn Achilles. Oli Udoh will now command Minnesota's starting right tackle duties in Week 18 and into the 2023 postseason.