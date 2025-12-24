O'Neill (heel) was estimated as a limited practice participant on Tuesday's injury report.

The Vikings held walkthrough practices Monday and Tuesday since they are facing the Lions on Christmas Day, but the good news for O'Neill is that he upgraded from a DNP to a limited practice participant. He would avoid an injury tag for Week 17 if he were to log a full practice Wednesday. O'Neill was able to play through a heel injury during the Vikings' 16-13 win over the Giants on Sunday.