Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday that O'Neill is considered week-to-week due to an MCL sprain that he suffered during the Vikings' Week 4 loss to the Steelers, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

O'Neill suffered the injury in the first quarter and was unable to return. He isn't set to go on injured reserve but won't play in the Vikings' Week 5 bout against the Browns on Sunday in London, England, and he'll have his injury re-evaluated following the Week 6 bye. Justin Skule is expected to start at right tackle for as long as O'Neill is sidelined.