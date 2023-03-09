O'Neill (Achilles) will be ready for training camp, head coach Kevin O'Connell said Thursday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
O'Neill suffered a partially torn Achilles late last season, which required surgery. He is no longer using a walking boot and appears to be on pace to start the season healthy, where he should continue to start at right tackle for the Vikings.
