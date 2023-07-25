O'Neill (Achilles) will not be placed on the PUP list to begin training camp, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

O'Neill suffered a torn Achilles late last season, so it's encouraging to see him avoid the PUP list even if he won't be a full participant. Lewis reports that the Vikings have a day-to-day plan for O'Neill's rehab. The starting right tackle appears to have a chance to be available Week 1, barring any setbacks.