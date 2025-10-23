O'Neill (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Chargers.

O'Neill played every snap during the Vikings' Week 7 loss to the Eagles, but a lingering MCL sprain will keep him out of Thursday night's road game. Justin Skule will likely start at right tackle in O'Neill's absence. O'Neill's next opportunity to play is Week 9 against the Lions on Sunday, Nov. 2.