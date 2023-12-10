O'Neill (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Raiders, Alec Lewis of The Athleticreports.
O'Neill left the field with the assistance of trainers and will not return to the game. David Quessenberry has taken over for O'Neill at right tackle.
