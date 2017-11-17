Robison (back) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Chris Corso of the Vikings' official site reports.

Robison has been playing very high snap counts as the Vikings' No. 3 defensive end, but he only has 11 tackles (seven solo) and one sack to show for it. If he's unable to play Sunday, Stephen Weatherly could see an increase in snaps to try to contain Rams RB Todd Gurley.