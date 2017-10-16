Vikings' Brian Robison: Gets first sack of season
Robison had three total tackles and a sack in Sunday's win over Green Bay.
It was his first sack of the season. Robison has seen his playing time decrease from 53 snaps per game last season to 40 per game this year. He can still rush the passer, but is getting fewer opportunities as the Vikings aim to keep the 34-year old fresh.
More News
-
Vikings' Brian Robison: No tackles despite playing 38 snaps•
-
Vikings' Brian Robison: Free from injury report•
-
Vikings' Brian Robison: Limited Thursday•
-
Vikings' Brian Robison: Still not practicing•
-
Vikings' Brian Robison: Hasn't played in preseason•
-
Vikings' Brian Robison: Signs extension through 2018•
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...