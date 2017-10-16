Play

Robison had three total tackles and a sack in Sunday's win over Green Bay.

It was his first sack of the season. Robison has seen his playing time decrease from 53 snaps per game last season to 40 per game this year. He can still rush the passer, but is getting fewer opportunities as the Vikings aim to keep the 34-year old fresh.

