Vikings' Brian Robison: Inactive against Rams
Robison (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The loss of Robison will be offset by the return of Everson Griffen after he missed one game with a foot injury.
More News
-
Vikings' Brian Robison: Appears on injury report•
-
Vikings' Brian Robison: Gets first sack of season•
-
Vikings' Brian Robison: No tackles despite playing 38 snaps•
-
Vikings' Brian Robison: Free from injury report•
-
Vikings' Brian Robison: Limited Thursday•
-
Vikings' Brian Robison: Still not practicing•
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...