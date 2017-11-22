Vikings' Brian Robison: Questionable for Thursday
Robison (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lions.
Robison wasn't able to play Week 11 against the Rams but seems likely to suit up this time around after practicing without limitations Wednesday. If Robison is unavailable, Stephen Weatherly will presumably take on added snaps again.
