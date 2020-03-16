Colquitt agreed to a three-year, $9 million contract with the Vikings on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The deal includes $5 million in guaranteed money.

Colquitt joined the Vikings last season after 10 campaigns elsewhere and averaged a career-best 42.6 net yards per punt, so the team decided to keep him around a while longer. With the contract in hand, Colquitt should face little-to-no competition for his job in training camp.