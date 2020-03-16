Vikings' Britton Colquitt: Signs three-year deal with Vikings
Colquitt agreed to a three-year, $9 million contract with the Vikings on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The deal includes $5 million in guaranteed money.
Colquitt joined the Vikings last season after 10 campaigns elsewhere and averaged a career-best 42.6 net yards per punt, so the team decided to keep him around a while longer. With the contract in hand, Colquitt should face little-to-no competition for his job in training camp.
More News
-
Browns' Britton Colquitt: Attempts four punts Friday•
-
Browns' Britton Colquitt: Set to miss minicamp•
-
Browns' Britton Colquitt: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Browns' Britton Colquitt: Signs four-year deal with Browns•
-
Montee Ball, Ronnie Hillman a no-go for Broncos in Week 12•
-
Broncos sign punter Britton Colquitt to extension•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hooper creates Browns target logjam
After adding Austin Hooper, the Browns are likely to follow Kevin Stefanski's 2019 blueprint...
-
Room for Hooper in Cleveland?
Austin Hooper undoubtedly makes the Browns offense better, but someone has to lose here.
-
Texans after Hopkins deal
It may be hard to recognize the Texans offense without DeAndre Hopkins.
-
Trade reaction: Hopkins, DJ swap places
The Texans and Cardinals struck a deal to send David Johnson to Houston and DeAndre Hopkins...
-
Bengals franchise A.J. Green
The Bengals use their franchise tag on oft-injured veteran A.J. Green, who still has outstanding...
-
Projections for Hopkins, Drake now
The Cardinals traded David Johnson and draft picks for DeAndre Hopkins, and gave Kenyan Drake...