Vikings' Bronson Hill: Signed by Vikings
Hill agreed to a contract with the Vikings on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
Hill was most recently waived by the Jaguars in May. The Vikings were in the market for running back depth after Bishop Sankey (knee) got knocked out for the year. Hill played in just three games for the Jaguars this season, and figures to have a long shot at landing on the Vikings' final roster.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...