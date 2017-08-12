Play

Hill agreed to a contract with the Vikings on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

Hill was most recently waived by the Jaguars in May. The Vikings were in the market for running back depth after Bishop Sankey (knee) got knocked out for the year. Hill played in just three games for the Jaguars this season, and figures to have a long shot at landing on the Vikings' final roster.

