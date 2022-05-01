Koback was signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent Saturday,
Koback played in 13 games for Toledo last season, recording 1400 yards on 208 carries and 30 receptions for 334 yards, with a total of 18 touchdowns, which lead the MAC conference. Koback will have to work to do to earn a spot with the Vikings, with Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison entrenched at the top of the running back positional depth chart, followed by 2021 fourth-round selection Kene Nwangwu and fellow fifth-round rookie Ty Chandler on the roster.