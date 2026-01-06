Vikings' Bryson Nesbit: Sticking around in Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nesbit signed a reserve/future contract with the Vikings on Monday.
Nesbit didn't hear his name being called during the 2025 NFL Draft but still managed to catch on with the Vikings in late April. He spent his entire rookie season on the team's practice squad and was not elevated to the active roster. He'll participate in offseason activities with Minnesota and aim to crack the 53-man roster for the 2026 campaign.