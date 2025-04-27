Nesbit is expected to sign with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

Nesbit spent all four years of his college career in North Carolina. His most productive season came in 2023 while catching passes from Drake Maye, with the duo connecting on 41 passes for 585 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. Nesbit was utilized heavily out of the slot in 2024, and while that versatility opens up the number of passing schemes he can feature in, his struggles as a run blocker could limit his opportunities to see the field on offense. Nesbit will use OTAs and minicamp to prove himself and establish a depth role behind tight ends T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver and rookie sixth-rounder Gavin Bartholomew heading into training camp in July.