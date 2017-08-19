Hodges had two receptions for 54 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown, in Friday's preseason loss at Seattle.

Hodges had receptions of 33 and 21 yards. He mostly played late in the game with the third- and fourth-string offense. He's still likely the fourth TE at this point on the depth chart. However, this game was a needed boost for his outlook after initial reports from training camp indicated his development has been slow.