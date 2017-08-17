Vikings' Bucky Hodges: Slow start to preseason
Hodges remains behind Kyle Carter on the depth chart as the No. 4 tight end as his development has been slow in training camp, ESPN reports. He did not have a reception in Minnesota's first preseason game.
The 2017 sixth-round draft pick has intriguing size and speed (6-foot-6, with a 4.57-second 40-yard dash), but he may be more of a long-term project than someone who will make an immediate impact this season.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0
Sammy Watkins is the new No. 1 receiver in L.A., opening the door for a surprising new No....
-
Running Back Tiers 3.0
Leonard Fournette has a foot issue that has the Jaguars keeping him shelved. It might have...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's not practicing and his Fantasy Football stock keeps sliding. See how he measures...
-
Johnson vs. Bell for the No. 1 pick
David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell are considered the two best choices for the No. 1 overall pick....
-
Can Gordon keep TD pace up?
Heath Cummings looks at eight running backs that have touchdown regression coming in 2017....