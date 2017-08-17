Play

Hodges remains behind Kyle Carter on the depth chart as the No. 4 tight end as his development has been slow in training camp, ESPN reports. He did not have a reception in Minnesota's first preseason game.

The 2017 sixth-round draft pick has intriguing size and speed (6-foot-6, with a 4.57-second 40-yard dash), but he may be more of a long-term project than someone who will make an immediate impact this season.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories