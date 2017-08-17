Hodges remains behind Kyle Carter on the depth chart as the No. 4 tight end as his development has been slow in training camp, ESPN reports. He did not have a reception in Minnesota's first preseason game.

The 2017 sixth-round draft pick has intriguing size and speed (6-foot-6, with a 4.57-second 40-yard dash), but he may be more of a long-term project than someone who will make an immediate impact this season.