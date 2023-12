Murphy (knee) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice walk-through.

Murphy missed Sunday's Week 16 loss to the Lions, marking his first absence of the season. Though Wednesday's DNP designation is an estimation, it casts uncertainty about the cornerback's ability to return to face Green Bay on Sunday. If Murphy needs to sit out again, Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder) and/or Andrew Booth would be in line for an uptick in defensive snaps.