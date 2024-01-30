Murphy recorded 57 total tackles, 13 pass deflections, including three interceptions, and one forced fumble in 14 games for the Vikings during the 2023 regular season.

Murphy was held out of the Vikings' last three games of the year due to a knee issue, but he was easily the team's most productive corner when healthy. In his first season of a two-year, $17.5 million deal that he signed with Minnesota this past offseason, the 26-year-old led the team in both pass deflections and interceptions. Murphy has struggled to stay on the field as of late though, missing 11 games over the past two seasons. Expect the Washington product to continue playing at a high level for the Vikings' defense in a contract-year in 2024.