Murphy recorded four tackles (two solo), three pass breakups and one interception during Sunday's 19-13 win over the Bears.

Murphy made his first interception of the season, picking off backup quarterback Tyson Bagent with roughly two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. He could be in for another busy day Week 7 versus the 49ers if Christian McCaffrey (oblique) has to miss time and San Francisco isn't able to lean on the running game as reliably.